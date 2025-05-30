Steven Spielberg and Nat Geo celebrate 'Jaws' 50th with behind-the-scenes documentary feature

The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive new interviews and a look at its lasting legacy.

Dun, dun. National Geographic and Steven Spielberg celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Jaws" with a feature-length documentary, "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story."

LOS ANGELES -- It's been almost 50 years since "Jaws" was released, and since then, cinema - and our relationship with sharks - has changed forever.

The Steven Spielberg blockbuster hit celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with the only authorized documentary made, "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story," releasing this summer, July 10, on National Geographic.

The 90-minute documentary takes viewers on a "deep dive," going behind the scenes with never-before-seen footage and newly-filmed interviews. It looks at Peter Benchley's bestselling novel and even evaluates the "legacy that fueled a global shark obsession and inspired generations of scientists, storytellers and ocean defenders."

For National Geographic, "Jaws @ 50" is produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Films, in partnership with Wendy Benchley and Laura Bowling. Laurent Bouzereau ("Music by John Williams") directs, with Spielberg diving back into the work that launched his career.

According to National Geographic, "Through candid new reflections, Spielberg recounts the high-stakes production, from battling a malfunctioning mechanical shark and relentless weather delays to his own post-production PTSD and fears the film would end his career."

The documentary also includes exclusive interviews with the original cast and crew, including Joe Alves (production designer), Jonathan Filley (Cassidy), Lorraine Gary (Ellen Brody), Carl Gottlieb (Meadows, screenwriter), Jeffrey Kramer (Hendricks), Ian Shaw (son of Robert Shaw, who played Quint), Jeffrey Voorhees (Alex Kintner) and composer John Williams.

Celebrity filmmakers and actors including J.J. Abrams, Emily Blunt, James Cameron, Cameron Crowe, George Lucas, Greg Nicotero, Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Robert Zemeckis and more are also featured in the film, discussing how "Jaws" impacted their work and cinema thereafter.

Interviews are accompanied by never-before-seen footage from Spielberg and Benchley's personal archives.

And more than just a behind-the-scenes look at the film, "Jaws @ 50" also features meaningful conversations with "leading marine advocates and scientists-including Philippe Cousteau, Candace Fields, Austin Gallagher, Gibbs Kuguru, Dr. John Mandelman (New England Aquarium), National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry, Dr. Greg Skomal and others."

It also offers a glimpse into the real-life inspiration behind the "Jaws" novel, with "insights from Peter Benchley's wife, renowned voice for sharks and ocean policy advocate Wendy Benchley; their children, Tracy Benchley Turner and Clayton Benchley; and his brother, Nat Benchley."

"Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story" premieres July 10 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

