Storms trigger tornado warning and flooding across South Jersey

BUENA VISTA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Severe storms swept through parts of South Jersey on Friday, prompting a tornado warning and leaving behind some damage across multiple counties.

One of the storms that triggered a tornado warning was centered over parts of Camden and Atlantic counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is expected to survey damage in Folsom and Hammonton.

In Buena Vista Township, firefighters responded to a home where a tree crashed onto the roof. Fortunately, the homeowner wasn't there at the time - she had been sheltering in place with students at a local middle school during the storm.

Chopper 6 surveys storm damage in South Jersey on May 16, 2025.

Flooding was also a major concern. At Morelli's Market in Glendora, Camden County, floodwaters inundated the store along on the Black Horse Pike at 10th Avenue.

"Literally have a foot and a half of water inside of our shop," said Vinny Morelli.

Despite the widespread damage, no serious injuries have been reported in New Jersey.

The NWS says a final assessment on the storm damage is expected by Friday night.

