Stray bullet grazes man's head during Southwest Philadelphia shootout: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout on Thursday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 6200 block of Wheeler Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

During the gun battle, police say a stray bullet went through a window and grazed a 36-year-old man in the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.