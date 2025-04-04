Wallingford-Swarthmore schools closed due to downed power lines, trees in Delaware County

WALLINGFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Strong storms brought down trees in the Philadelphia area early Friday morning.

All Wallingford-Swarthmore schools are closed Friday due to downed power lines and trees in Delaware County.

"We are unable to get our buses to many of our neighborhoods due to road closures," the school district said in a letter to parents and staff.

District officials said they do expect power to be restored for weekend activities at the schools.

Several roads in Wallingford are also closed:



100 block N Providence Road

Rodgers Lanem from Plush Mill to Crumwald

Wallingford Avenue, at Shepherds Lane

Callender Lane

Beatty Road at Surrey Lane

A large tree came down onto a street and front yard around 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Colonial Drive in Wallingford, Delaware County. Luckily, no one was injured.

Another large tree reportedly came down on I-476, between the Swathmore and Springfield exits, in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

The tree was blocking some lanes, but no injuries have been reported.

Officials said the highway department has been working since the storm began to clear the roadways of downed trees.