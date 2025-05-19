Joe and Jill Biden said on Monday they were thankful for the "love and support."

'Strongest in the broken places': Joe and Jill Biden say thanks amid cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office Sunday afternoon.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office Sunday afternoon.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office Sunday afternoon.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office Sunday afternoon.

WASHINGTON -- Joe and Jill Biden said on Monday they were thankful for the "love and support" they've received since the former president's office announced his cancer diagnosis on Sunday.

"Cancer touches us all," the couple said in a post on Joe Biden's social media account. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Biden's office on Sunday said he had been diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer, saying that while it was "a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

RELATED: Former President Biden's cancer diagnosis: What does a Gleason score of 9 mean?

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the statement said on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.