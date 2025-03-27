Student athletes at Pennsauken High School walk the halls as Champions in their sports

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- South Jersey is home to some impressive female athletes who are earning big wins.

Jada Pichardo recently pinned down the first ever wrestling state championship in the history of Pennsauken High School.

"When Jada came in as a freshman, girls wrestling was really new and she wanted to be the first ever state champ. And four years later, she did it," said Athletic Director of Pennsauken High School, Billy Snyder.

Pennsauken Township Committee honored Pichardo and her classmate, Sianni Wynn, with proclamations for excellence in athletics.

Wynn has collected an impressive winning record, with 12 state titles.

"They don't back off of greatness. They want the competition. They embrace the competition, and they both crush their competition," said Snyder.

