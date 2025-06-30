Student scientists design aquatic robots at Delaware summer camp

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Students kicked off the summer by designing robotic fish and testing their swimming skills at The College School at the University of Delaware.

The Robotics STEAM Camp, which took place from June 16 to June 20, is just one of the various programs offered at The College School.

At the end of the program, students designed artistic faces for the fish and brought them to a nearby creek to test the waters in a real-life setting.

Watch the video above to see the student scientists in action.

To learn more about programs at The College School at the University of Delaware, visit their website.

