South Jersey family rescues diamondback terrapins from storm drains

Tiny turtles get a second chance when Evelyn Kidd and her kids search for them in the storm drains of Ventnor, New Jersey.

Tiny turtles get a second chance when Evelyn Kidd and her kids search for them in the storm drains of Ventnor, New Jersey.

Tiny turtles get a second chance when Evelyn Kidd and her kids search for them in the storm drains of Ventnor, New Jersey.

Tiny turtles get a second chance when Evelyn Kidd and her kids search for them in the storm drains of Ventnor, New Jersey.

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Since she was a kid, Evelyn Kidd has used a fish net to rescue diamondback terrapins from storm drains. It's a tradition she is passing down to her own kids.

She believes most of the tiny turtles get stuck there when crossing the road to go from their nest to the bay.

After rescuing the terrapins, Kidd transports them to either Ray Scott's Dock or Stockton University.

The Vivarium Animal Lab at Stockton University has led a diamondback terrapin rescue program since 1989. There, baby terrapins can grow strong before being released into the wild. In addition, injured terrapins can get rehabilitated.

The Vivarium also has the ability to rescue eggs from mother terrapins who get injured or killed when crossing the road. By controlling the temperature during incubation, they can ensure that every terrapin is hatched as a female. This helps repopulate the amount of females who are killed in the wild.

The Vivarium is currently at capacity to accept large influxes of rescued terrapins, but are able to aid those who are severely injured or have eye impairments.

They encourage those who find terrapins to call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. If a terrapin is found healthy, their advice is to release them into a nearby brackish-water bay around sunset.

Diamondback terrapins should never be kept as pets.

For more information, visit the Stockton University website.

RELATED: Oyster shell recycling program makes waves across the tri-state area