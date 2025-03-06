Students compete in battle of business ideas through 'New Jersey DECA'

Students like Chloe Lin put their heads together to pave the future of business in DECA chapters across New Jersey and the globe.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When Chloe Lin first started high school, she considered herself to be shy.

Now, she presents speeches to thousands of people as a member of New Jersey DECA.

Internationally, DECA helps to prepare students in the realms of marketing, finance, hospitality and management. This materializes in various conferences where students compete with presentations and problem-solving activities.

Lin is one of seven state officers in New Jersey DECA and also a captain in the Cherry Hill High School East Chapter.

The school is looking forward to competing in the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando, Florida, in April.

Watch the video above to catch a glimpse of how the club works.

