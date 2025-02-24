Students at Hatboro-Horsham High School paint an image of inclusion on their walls

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These students have been hard at work to create an image of inclusion in their community.

Located at Hatboro-Horsham High School, a selection of influential people from the Black community have been painted on the walls.

"We wanted to pick artists, writers, actors and performance artists that represent not only their greatness in their specific fields but also...community leaders, " said Art Teacher Leah Ellert.

