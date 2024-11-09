Suburban SEPTA union workers vote to authorize strike

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Suburban SEPTA bus, trolley, and train operators voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike on Friday.

SMART Local 1594 represents more than 350 drivers that service Montgomery, and Delaware and Chester counties.

"Operators have spoke out and they have said that they are tired of being assaulted. They just want to go home the same way they come to work," said Anthony Petty, the general chairman of SMART Local 1594.

Much like Philadelphia union workers with TWU Local 234 currently in talks with SEPTA for a new contract, their top concern is safety and security.

"We come here to work and we come here to work for the public. We don't come here for people to put their hands on us, spit or anything that they're doing," said Petty.

SEPTA said they've made progress with TWU Local 234 and are optimistic they will with SMART Local 1594 as well.

Riders we spoke with at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby expressed support for the drivers.

"They make this city run," said Justin Ascareggi, of South Philadelphia.

Chairman Anthony Petty says his members also need an increase in pay. He says he's watched top brass earn more and more but his members haven't seen the same.

In response, a SEPTA statement read in part, "We have put a number of cost-cutting measures into place over the last six months for executives and managers, such as limiting non-essential travel and freezing new hires. We expect to save $16 million this year as a result of these steps, and we are looking at additional ways to save."

Negotiations are expected to continue next week.