Sunday projected to be busiest travel day of holiday stretch

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - It was a different experience depending on how and when people traveled, to come home for the holiday weekend.

"We did all the touristy things, we climbed up the stairs of Rocky Balboa," said Matthew Herurdy, of Orlando, Florida.

Sunday was forecast to be a record setting 4th of July weekend travel day Philadelphia international airport. Those who traveled later in the day, avoided long lines.

"It was okay no problem with that to come, I think we're okay to go," said Herurdy.

A spokesperson for the airport said Sunday was expected to be the busiest travel day out of this holiday stretch at Philadelphia International Airport.

Getting to the airport was a different story for some.

"Getting here was pretty busy, but so far it looks like the airport is not busy right now which is nice," said Emma Clark, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Many people said the roads were congested today.

"It was a little rough at the start of 476 I'm not too sure why but it was blocked up a little bit," said Tyler Bodzak, of Scranton, Pa.

AAA says people left for their holiday destinations over several days.

"However you departed for the July fourth holiday everybody will be returning today Sunday," said Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA.

AAA said the worst time on the roads was from noon until 6 p.m.

"It was stop and go, stop and go, over and over again, but I mean it is the holiday weekend, makes sense? but there was no construction just blocked up," said Bodzak.

Steve Snow hit the roads early.

"Coming back from north of Boston left about 4 o clock this morning because I have a one year old and wanted to get as much of it done with him sleeping," said Steve Snow, of Rittenhouse.

He says he was able to zip back to Philadelphia in no time.

"At that time it was great, felt like we had the roads all to ourselves," said Snow.

Another busy day expected at the airport Monday, it's the last busy travel day for this holiday stretch.