Sunday Teahouse brings family vibes, boba tea to Brigantine

We take a final trip to the beach where Sunday Teahouse is serving boba, tea and more down the Shore.

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Kathy Le opened Sunday Teahouse in the spring of 2024 as a way to enjoy more time with her two daughters.

After years of working with her mom, grandmother and aunts in the nail business, she needed to find an entrepreneurial outlet of her own.

With the help of her husband, she opened Sunday Teahouse, featuring Vietnamese coffee, boba creations and light bites.

Her husband splits time between a full-time job and the shop, making batches of fresh tapioca pearls every three hours for the shop.

There are waffle pops and the Sunday Teahouse version of a waffle cone.

Shaved ice, Vietnamese hoagies pair with fruit teas and milk teas.

Le's daughters spend time at the shop helping along with her non-related "nieces" and "nephews" who help create the family atmosphere at the beach.