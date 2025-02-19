Super Bowl champion Eagles name Kevin Patullo as new offensive coordinator

PHILADELPHIA -- PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles filled their vacant offensive coordinator job from within, promoting passing game coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Patullo to the post Wednesday.

He'll replace Kellen Moore, who was hired as the New Orleans Saints head coach shortly after Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patullo, 43, has an extended history with coach Nick Sirianni. Patullo served as wide receivers coach and then pass game specialist for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-20 during Sirianni's stint as the Colts' offensive coordinator. Sirianni hired Patullo as pass game coordinator when he got the Eagles head coaching job in 2021.

" [ He's been ] very important to the success that we've had," Sirianni said earlier this month. "He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me with different things, with head coaching things. I can't tell you I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, 'What do you think?'...He's kind of the same sounding board for Kellen of the offensive side.

"This is eight years with Kevin. That continuity is really important because he knows what I'm thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all those different things."