Starbucks is giving away free coffee on Monday

NEW YORK -- Starbucks will offer a rare perk on Monday: free coffee.

Under CEO Brian Niccol, the coffee chain has drastically reduced its deals and giveaways in an attempt to boost its bottom line. But it's offering one more freebie the day after the Super Bowl, when the nation might be drowning in drowsiness.

Here's how to get the free brew: Members of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program can activate a coupon that will appear in the Starbucks app on Monday for one free, tall-sized (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee. They can redeem the coupon Monday by ordering on the app or in person at stores.

The freebie is tied to broader changes Niccol is rolling out at Starbucks, which will be the focus of commercials airing Sunday before and after the Super Bowl on Fox.

The first 60-second spot shows baristas opening Starbucks locations for the day and writing on cups with Sharpies, with a voiceover saying the "Starbucks you love is back ... hello again." And a 15-second ad will promote Monday's deal.

Starbucks has recently instructed employees to write simple, personalized messages on cups, such as affirmations, well wishes and "hello again" for regulars. Some Starbucks baristas, however, told CNN that writing out messages on every cup has slowed down the pace and is a "forced" way to build connections with customers.

Other changes rolled out under Niccol include reimagining the vibe inside Starbucks' locations - for example, bringing back condiment bars and offering free refills on some drinks for customers who stick around in the shop to enjoy their beverages. The company also tweaked its name to "Starbucks Coffee Company" to reinforce its coffee roots.

In the coming months, Niccol plans to slash 30% of Starbucks' menu to simplify its offerings, reduce wait times and improve customer experience.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.