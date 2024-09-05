Surveillance footage captures moment man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say

Police are working to sort out some of the details and are searching for the shooter.

Police are working to sort out some of the details and are searching for the shooter.

Police are working to sort out some of the details and are searching for the shooter.

Police are working to sort out some of the details and are searching for the shooter.

Police are working to sort out some of the details and are searching for the shooter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Old City section on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 2nd and Chestnut streets.

Police are working to sort out some of the details and are searching for the shooter.

Officials say surveillance footage has proven to be helpful, adding that it happened right in front of several businesses as people were still out for the night.

"There are numerous bars, clubs, and restaurants, and most of them were open for business and most of them have exterior surveillance cameras. Several of the cameras did record this victim getting shot," Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

In the surveillance video, police say they saw the 33-year-old victim approach the driver's side of a vehicle. That's when the door opened and you could see the victim collapse to the ground after being shot.

The shooter then drove away.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times, including in the face. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

They say at least five shots were fired and that a gun next to his body when they responded to the scene, but police said they aren't sure yet if the gun they found was used in this shooting.

A second car was also seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Police also aren't exactly sure what happened at the car right before the shots were fired.

Officials have not yet provided a description of the shooter's car at this time.