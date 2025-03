The Survivor Connection program helping people affected by gun violence share their stories

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Survivor Connection is creating a safe space for Philadelphians healing after gun violence, but it's also helping survivors to find strength in sharing their stories.

The program launched less than a year ago, but a new initiative this month, weekly group therapy sessions for survivors, is making a big impact.

For more information, visit: https://survivorconnection.org/