Suspect arrested in murder of Maine paddleboarder

Police in Maine are investigating the death of a paddleboarder near a campground in rural Maine.

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of Sunshine Stewart, a paddleboarder who was found dead after being reported missing in Maine earlier this month.

Stewart, 48, was found dead at Crawford Pond in Union, a popular recreation spot and near a campground, under "unusual circumstances" on July 3, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, who is male, was arrested Wednesday night. He is from Maine and comes to the pond area to spend summer vacation time with his family. The suspect has not been named by police.

While the Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide, police said they would not be releasing the cause of death.

The condition of the body when it was found was indicated the death was not a suicide or an accidental drowning, officials said.

The tragedy has left the residents of small, tight knit community scared.

Stewart rented a camp site at Mic Mac Family Campground for the summer season on May 1. She had only stayed on the grounds for two or three nights prior to her disappearance on the evening of July 2. The owner of the campground said she has provided hours of video to authorities in case it can prove useful.

