Suspect caught on camera stealing clothing from Gap store in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are asking for the public's help to identify a suspected shoplifter.

The suspect is captured on camera, using a tool to remove security tags from more than $500 worth of toddler clothing from a Gap store.

After removing the security tags, the suspect then places the items into a large paper Nike bag.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call police.