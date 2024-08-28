Suspect charged after woman shot during dispute in parking lot of Rhawnhurst bank

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have charged a man who they say shot a woman during a dispute in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

Ronald Kling, 26, of the 2700 block of Lardner Street, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.

Police say the victim, a 61-year-old woman, was shot around 9 a.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave.

According to a friend of the victim, who witnessed the incident, the victim had parked her car but then got into a dispute with a woman parked next to her.

The witness said there was an argument over whether the victim's car door hit the other woman's vehicle.

It was during that argument that, the witness says, a man inside the other car pointed a gun at the victim's chest and then shot her in the right thigh.

She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

