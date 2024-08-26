Woman shot in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia

Woman shot in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst

Woman shot in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst

Woman shot in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst

Woman shot in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank in the Rhawnhurst section.

It happened around 9 a.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave.

Police say a 61-year-old woman was shot in the thigh.

She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).