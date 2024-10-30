A staff member found the woman dead in a guest room, police said.

Suspect dead after woman found murdered at Hamptons resort; police say killer was victim's boyfriend

A 33-year-old woman found murdered at a high-end resort in the Hamptons has been identified as being from New York City.

Urgent investigation after woman is found killed at high-end Hamptons retreat

Urgent investigation after woman is found killed at high-end Hamptons retreat A 33-year-old woman found murdered at a high-end resort in the Hamptons has been identified as being from New York City.

Urgent investigation after woman is found killed at high-end Hamptons retreat A 33-year-old woman found murdered at a high-end resort in the Hamptons has been identified as being from New York City.

Urgent investigation after woman is found killed at high-end Hamptons retreat A 33-year-old woman found murdered at a high-end resort in the Hamptons has been identified as being from New York City.

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the murder of a woman at a high-end Hamptons resort has died from an apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The video featured is from a previous report.

A staff member at the Shou Sugi Ban House found Sabina Rosas, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, dead in a guest room on Monday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The luxurious, exclusive spa retreat is popular with celebrities and is in Water Mill, located between Southampton and Bridgehampton.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that Rosas checked in with a man who left alone on Monday morning.

The suspected killer appears to have been a boyfriend of the victim, the sources said.

The victim's cause of death has not been released.