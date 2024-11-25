Suspect in deadly pizza shop shooting surrenders to police

The man accused of shooting and killing a man in a North Philadelphia pizza shop last week has turned himself into police.

The man accused of shooting and killing a man in a North Philadelphia pizza shop last week has turned himself into police.

The man accused of shooting and killing a man in a North Philadelphia pizza shop last week has turned himself into police.

The man accused of shooting and killing a man in a North Philadelphia pizza shop last week has turned himself into police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a man in a North Philadelphia pizza shop last week has turned himself into police.

Jamel Brunson, 48, surrendered to police on Saturday. He is facing murder and gun charges.

Pictured: Suspect sought for a fatal shooting inside a pizza shop on Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday at Pete's Pizza in the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, next to Girard College.

Investigators believe the incident started with a minor crash, possibly involving road rage.

The 26-year-old male victim was shot in the head.

Homicide investigators say they watched it all play out on video from multiple angles.

"The pizza takeout recorded some pretty clear images of our shooter and pretty clear images of the shooting," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was driving a Honda when he got into a minor crash with another man - who they now believe is Brunson.

The two men then pulled over outside the pizza shop, where they started arguing before going inside and getting into a fight.

Police say Brunson shot the victim in the head and then left the store in a dark-colored or black SUV.