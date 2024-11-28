Suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Deptford Township

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A suspect was rushed to the hospital after a police-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Fairfield Inn on the 1100 block of Hurffville Road.

Authorities tell Action News the suspect was shot around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect is expected to survive.

A witness said the suspect jumped out of the hotel window and ran onto Route 42. At some point after, about four gunshots were reportedly heard.

"I looked out the window and there were cops on Rt. 42, like you could tell they were trying to stop somebody. I saw an ambulance on 42, there were two of them. I guess they were trying to help him," the witness said.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting, but police say there is no longer any danger to the public.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.