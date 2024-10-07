Suspect identified in hit-and-run death of 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia.

Marvin Wicker, 40, is wanted on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.

Philadelphia police say he was behind the wheel of a black Mercedes involved in the crash on Haverford Avenue on September 26.

Dawn Watson was killed as she crossed the road with her mother.

Wicker is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he may be operating a silver, two-door Chevy Cobalt.

He's known to frequent the 5900 block of Haverford Avenue.

Anyone with information can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

