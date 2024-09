Search on for hit-and-run driver who killed 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a teenage girl dead on Thursday night.

It happened along the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue around 10 p.m.

Investigators say a black sedan struck and killed a 14-year-old girl and then fled the scene.

Police have not provided a further description of the vehicle or suspect.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.