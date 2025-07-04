Suspect who robbed Abington Twp. gas station on rollerblades arrested: Police

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The armed suspect seen on rollerblades robbing an Abington, Pennsylvania, gas station is now in police custody.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Gordon, of Hatboro, was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with the robbery.

The incident happened back on May 25 at the Lukoil Gas Station, which is located at 1945 Old York Road.

Police say Gordon showed the clerk a handgun and knife while demanding money. He then allegedly skated off with cash.

Investigators believe he is responsible for three similar crimes in Philadelphia and Feasterville.

Gordon was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, and other offenses.

He is being held on $99,000 cash bail.