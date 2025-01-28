Suspect shot by police during drug investigation in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot during a drug investigation on Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officers with the city's Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division were in the area of 10th and Kirkwood streets around 1 p.m.

They attempted to stop a suspect, but he fled in his vehicle.

Officers say at one point the man was driving on the sidewalk. That's when an officer opened fire, hitting the suspect once.

The 32-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital.

Criminal charges against him are pending further investigation.

No officers were injured.