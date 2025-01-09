Suspect sought for series of Gloucester Twp. car break-ins

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township are searching for the person suspected of a number of car break-ins.

It happened in the Valleybrook Development early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect going car-to-car, successfully getting inside three vehicles.

That same suspect is believed to be behind a break-in at the Oxen Hill / Fairways Apartments on Wednesday morning.

It is unclear what was taken from those cars, if anything.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.

