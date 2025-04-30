NJ Transit to talk contingency plan as engineers' strike looms; employees want significant pay raise

New Jersey Transit officials are expected to lay out a plan for service if train engineers go on strike in the coming weeks.

The unionized employees are preparing for a work stoppage on May 16 if they don't get a new contract with a significant pay raise.

The engineers, who rejected a previous offer from the rail service, haven't had a raise since 2019.

A strike could force hundreds of thousands of commuters to find a different way to get to work.

ALSO SEE: Pennsylvania lawmakers push for funding for SEPTA amid budget crisis

NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri will hold a news conference on the matter at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A contingency plan would only be able to help a fraction of the system's riders.

It is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system, providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 263 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service.