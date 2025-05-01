Manhunt underway for suspect in double shooting that left woman dead in Juniata Park

A woman is dead and a man is injured following a double shooting on Wednesday morning in Juniata Park.

A woman is dead and a man is injured following a double shooting on Wednesday morning in Juniata Park.

A woman is dead and a man is injured following a double shooting on Wednesday morning in Juniata Park.

A woman is dead and a man is injured following a double shooting on Wednesday morning in Juniata Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect in a double shooting that left a woman dead.

Deiby Rivera Gonzalez, 56, is wanted for the Wednesday morning homicide in Juniata Park.

Deiby Rivera Gonzalez

He is 5'9" tall and is said to have a stocky build. Rivera Gonzalez was last seen driving a 2017 Maroon Toyota Highlander.

The shooting happened around 9:23 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Luzerne Street.

A 33-year-old woman was shot multiple times in her torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

She has been identified as Jaylisa Quinones-Pinet from the 4000 block of Neilson Street.

The other victim, a 38-year-old man, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

