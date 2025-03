Suspect sought after shot fired during road rage incident in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are searching for a suspect linked to a road rage incident.

It happened just after noon Sunday on the 700 block of Pulaski Highway in Bear.

Authorities say the back window of an SUV was shot out.

Fortunately, no one was hit.

The suspect was able to flee the scene after the shooting.