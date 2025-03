Suspect sought for theft from FedEx truck in Chester County

Police are looking for the man who stole packages from a FedEx truck in Chester County.

Police are looking for the man who stole packages from a FedEx truck in Chester County.

Police are looking for the man who stole packages from a FedEx truck in Chester County.

Police are looking for the man who stole packages from a FedEx truck in Chester County.

UWCHLAN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the man who stole packages from a FedEx truck in Chester County.

Uwchlan Township Police put out these images of the man they're looking for.

The theft happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday at the Wawa in the 500 block of Uwchlan Avenue, near Lionville Middle School.

Police say the suspect left the area in a black Kia Soul with a Pennsylvania registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 610-363-6947 ext. 162.