PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened where a large crowd was gathered in North Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Edgley Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police say one woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Two men were also shot and driven to the hospital in a private car.

All three victims are expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests have been made.