Suspect spent hours trashing a South Philadelphia catering business, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who spent hours trashing the inside of a catering business in South Philadelphia.

Investigators released video of the suspect on Thursday.

According to police, the man broke into Swan Caterers in the 2000 block of S. Water Street around 11:30 a.m. on July 6 and was inside until 5 a.m. on July 7.

In that time, the man rummaged through the office while ransacking the kitchen and storage areas.

Police he spent hours "destroying the catering hall."

Nothing was taken during the break-in.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.