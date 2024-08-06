Suspect wanted for rape of 8-year-old at a Delaware YMCA identified

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The FBI has released the name of a suspect wanted for the rape of an 8-year-old at a YMCA in Wilmington, Delaware.

Federal investigators say 21-year-old Nehemiah Garcia is still on the run.

Pictured: Photos of Nehemiah Garcia

He has ties to both Philadelphia and Cape Coral, Florida.

Investigators say the assault happened in June at the Hanby Outdoor Center in the unit block of Chestnut Street.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to Garcia's arrest.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call their local FBI office.