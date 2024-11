SUV crash brings down power lines in Mount Holly, N.J.

A crash in Burlington County, New Jersey sent power poles and wires falling across an intersection.

A crash in Burlington County, New Jersey sent power poles and wires falling across an intersection.

A crash in Burlington County, New Jersey sent power poles and wires falling across an intersection.

A crash in Burlington County, New Jersey sent power poles and wires falling across an intersection.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A crash in Burlington County, New Jersey sent power poles and wires falling across an intersection.

It happened just after midnight Friday at Route 206 and Juliustown Road in Mount Holly.

Police say the driver of an SUV somehow lost control and slammed into the power lines.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Verizon crews were called to the scene to make repairs.