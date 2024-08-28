SUV slams into Havertown, Delaware County pharmacy after crash

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pharmacy in Havertown, Delaware County was heavily damaged after an SUV crashed into the building on Wednesday morning.

It happened at Katz Pharmacy on East Eagle Road around 7 a.m.

According to police, the SUV was involved in a crash at the nearby intersection before it slammed into the pharmacy.

Haverford Township police say both drivers claim they had the green light at the time of the collision.

Haverford Twp. Police Chief John Viola

Pharmacy employees say no one was inside at the time of the crash and they've been able to open for business as restoration crews clean up the mess left behind.

Haverford Township police say they won't be filing charges in this crash.

One driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.