Swarthmore students set up pro-Palestine encampment

The university said there are 20-25 people participating in the encampment, some of whom are not students.

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A pro-Palestinian group has set up a new encampment on Swarthmore College's campus, leading to a confrontation between students involved and the administration.

"You're harassing us instead," the students could be heard chanting at staff members Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the school says workers were taking back school property from the protesters, who identify as members of Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine.

"We're going to stay here," said one of the protesters, who said her name is Bee.

Their latest encampment began on Wednesday. They say they have several demands of the college, including divesting from companies that they say support Israel.

"I care because I'm like another human who cares about other people and just like caring about oppression and genocide and murder," she said.

The encampment is named after Palestinian journalist, Hossam Shabat, who was killed in March.

"We felt really inspired by his sacrifice and really inspired by his martyrdom," said a student who identified as Jamal.

Students say they will stay until their demands are met, but the college handed them letters from Stephanie Ives, president for student affairs, ordering them to disband.

They said in part, "We have heard your demands and do not intend to meet them. Your actions are putting at risk the most vulnerable members of the community."

The school also laid out potential consequences, including suspension, loss of all academic privileges, loss of access to all campus services, including food and housing, and a possible ban from Commencement activities.

"I am not concerned with whatever consequences come our way, frankly. Whatever consequences the university is able to throw at us, even whatever consequences law enforcement may be able to throw at us is nothing compared to what's happening to the people of Palestine," said Jamal.