Swimmer drowns in Winslow Township, New Jersey lake

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a drowning along the lake in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

Officials say a person was swimming in Penbryn Lake around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and did not resurface.

Action News has learned a body was later recovered.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police were on the scene near New Freedom Road.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Further details on the incident have not been released.