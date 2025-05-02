EXCLUSIVE: Tam Edwards sits down with Jamie Dimon - CEO/Chairman of JPMorgan Chase in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anchor Tam Edwards sits down with Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank (by assets) in the United States.

Dimon, who was in Philadelphia to receive the prestigious Bower Award for Business Leadership from The Franklin Institute, took time to visit one of their newest Chase Bank branches in Center City at Broad and Walnut Street.

After greeting the employees on-site, Tam and Jamie discussed, in an exclusive 6abc 20-minute interview, a wide range of topics, including the state of the economy, his thoughts on tariffs, if a recession could be near, and the geopolitical outcomes needed to stabilize and continue to grow the American economy.

They took a deep dive into the company's expansion strategy that focuses on community access to banking and an investment in giving many a 'second chance' in life.

Hear this world-wide respected corporate leader's pro-business outlook on the country, plus his ideas on strategies to keep the U.S. strong in the future and Americans thriving.