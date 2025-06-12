Tamala Edwards says goodbye to Action News Mornings, but she's not going far!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards said goodbye to Action News Mornings on Thursday.

But don't worry, she's not going far!

Tam will become the co-anchor for Action News at 10 a.m. Alyana Gomez will take over for Tam on Action News Mornings.

"Like I tell my boys, life is change and change is life," she said Thursday morning.

Tam reminisced about her years with the Action News Mornings team, starting in the winter of 2005 -- during a snowstorm!

"I thought I was coming for a job. Little did I know, I was coming for my life," she said.

Tam says working in Philadelphia is where she met her husband - it happened while she was doing a story with co-anchor Matt O'Donnell.

It's also where she had her two sons, and where she says she finally learned to understand football as an Eagles fan!

"I've added it up. We've spent about 5,000 mornings together," she said.