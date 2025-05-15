Taylor Swift fans' case against Ticketmaster back in court

The fans accuse Live Nation-Ticketmaster of racketeering and collusion to drive up the prices of concert tickets.

LOS ANGELES -- Taylor Swift fans were back in court Thursday in their fight against Ticketmaster over its ticket-purchasing process, one that could have sweeping implications for consumer rights across the country.

A federal court in Los Angeles held a hearing in a case brought by 355 "Swifties" from across 30 states who allege that Live Nation -- and subsidiary company Ticketmaster -- violated antitrust and consumer protection laws.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, John Genga and Jennifer Kinder, held a press conference Thursday, criticizing the ticketing giant for slowing the lawsuit down for years.

"Despite Ticketmaster's constant efforts to delay, to deny, to keep consumers from access to the civil justice system, we are still here," said Kinder. "We're still standing. We're not going away. Swifties are more united than they've ever been."

The release of tickets for Swift's "Eras Tour" prompted government scrutiny of antitrust laws, including a Senate hearing at which Live Nation president and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized for the fiasco.

In the past, the company has said that it does not set ticket prices, saying the artists do. Prices tend to skyrocket in the resale market, according to the company.

"I am as dedicated to it now as I've ever been, because I really feel strongly that live entertainment should be for everyone and not just the privileged few," said Julie Barfuss, a lead plaintiff.

Last year, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster. Since then, 40 states have joined in on that suit.

ABC News contributed to this report.