Taylor Swift shakes off boos while watching Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl against Eagles

NEW ORLEANS -- For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift is at the Super Bowl cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift arrived at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday to watch Kelce's Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

She was there to support Kelce even though the Berks County, Pennsylvania, native grew up an Eagles fan.

At one point during the game, Swift appeared to laugh off boos from some members of the crowd when she was shown on the jumbotron at the Superdome.

Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

In a clip shared on social media by the NFL, Swift turned her head and shared a laugh with rapper Ice Spice, who was seated next to her.

Shortly after the now-viral moment, tennis superstar Serena Williams, who was a surprise guest in the halftime show, shared a message of support for the "Shake It Off" singer on social media.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!," Williams wrote on X.

Swift wore a white blazer to the game accented by white thigh-high boots and a red purse. She also notably appeared to wear as a necklace the same "T" chain she wore on her thigh at the 2025 Grammys on Feb. 2.

In her suite, Swift was joined by longtime friends Ashley Avignone, the Haim sisters -- Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim -- and Ice Spice, as well as her dad Scott and brother Austin.

Swift and her friends and family watched the Chiefs suffer a loss to the Eagles, who ended the game as Super Bowl LIX champions.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023.

The first public sign of their relationship was on Sept. 24, 2023, when Swift attended a Chiefs home game, where she sat next to Kelce's mom, Donna.

Last February, Swift flew from Japan, where she was performing her Eras Tour, to Las Vegas to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in an overtime victory, after which Swift joined Kelce on the field to celebrate.

During this football season, Swift has also been by Kelce's side, supporting him most recently at the AFC Championship on Jan. 26, which sent the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl game.

At a press conference ahead of Sunday's game, Kelce lauded Swift when asked about what he admires most about her work ethic.

"To see the week in week out traveling from one country to the next and you know, how excruciating it is on her body and on her mind. It wasn't just her, it was her entire tour," he said, referring to her Eras Tour. "It was the dancers, the band, the singers and everybody involved and it was an absolute machine."

"It was something I could admire watching and take a lot of notes from," he added.