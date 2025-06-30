Teacher Academy program addresses nationwide shortage by preparing students for education careers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new program called the Teacher Academy is preparing students for careers in education.

The two year program gets high school students OSHA and CPR certified, while also offering college dual enrollment.

The mission is to address the nationwide teacher shortage and also diversify who is holding the chalk at the head of the class.

Research suggests students of color who have at least one teacher of color are more likely to participate in class and do better on tests.

Action News reporter Christie Ileto explains more in video above.