Teen who bakes and artist who paints cakes team up for a good cause

Sarah Kokas, who bakes cakes to support the homeless, inspired artist Rick McKnight to create an art gallery as the cherry on top of her cause.

DEVON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bryn Mawr teen Sarah Kokas has spent the last four and a half years baking birthday cakes for children and families experiencing homelessness.

Over the years, she has supported Family Promise of the Main Line.

Rick McKnight, a member of Main Line Unitarian Church (MLUC), heard about her work, and ironically, had picked up a hobby of painting illustrations of cakes.

The unlikely friends collaborated on an art gallery to raise funds for a good cause.

The exhibit, titled, "Art à la Carte," is located within Main Line Unitarian Church in Devon. It is open on Sundays before and after church from now until March 2, 2025, or by appointment.

Donations are being collected and certain paintings are being sold to benefit Family Promise of the Main Line. So far, they have raised about $5,000.

To learn more, visit the website for Main Line Unitarian Church.

Watch the video above to see what this collaboration means to both the baker and the painter.

