'The Baby Bureau' delivers 10,000th bundle of joy to those in need

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Baby Bureau in Bucks County packages diapers, clothes, blankets, and more for parents who could use a helping hand with their newborns.

The organization was founded in 2012 and recently donated its 10,000th bundle of joy to parents in need.

Much of their donations are conducted through organizations such as HIAS Pennsylvania and the Maternity Care Coalition.

Watch the video above to see the milestone donation take place.

To learn more about The Baby Bureau and how to get involved, visit their website.

