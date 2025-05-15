BreakingTeen killed, another injured in shooting at Philly basketball court
Teen killed, another injured in shooting at Philadelphia basketball court

Thursday, May 15, 2025 10:58PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in the Logan section of Philadelphia has left one teenager dead and another hospitalized, according to police.

The shots rang out just after 6 p.m. on Thursday on the 1700 block of Lindley Avenue.

Police say both teens were shot while at the basketball court.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off the area.

One of the victims was pronounced dead. The second teen was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

