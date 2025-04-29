Teen victims found after crash in Concordville had been shot, Pennsylvania state police say

Officials found two people in a vehicle that had struck a pole and flipped over.

CONCORDVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The teenage victims found inside a car that crashed last week in Delaware County had been shot, Pennsylvania state police said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:38 a.m. on Sunday, April 20 along Route 202 and Baltimore Pike.

Investigators say that, prior to the crash, the driver of a black BMW sedan was speeding through a number of red-light intersections southbound on Baltimore Pike.

The car then crossed into the northbound lanes and left the roadway before crashing into a telephone pole.

A 17-year-old girl inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old male driver remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is not expected to survive.

Police say an autopsy on the girl showed she had a single gunshot wound to the head. The male driver also has a gunshot wound to the head.

Two guns were found inside the BMW, as well as two fired cartridge casings, according to state police.

The circumstances around the crash and shooting remain under investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police, Media station, at 484-840-1000.

