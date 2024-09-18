Teenage suspect charged in Philadelphia terror probe considered attacking LGBTQ community: DA

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the teen arrested in connection with a federal terror probe was considering an attack on the local LGBTQ community.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the teen arrested in connection with a federal terror probe was considering an attack on the local LGBTQ community.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the teen arrested in connection with a federal terror probe was considering an attack on the local LGBTQ community.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the teen arrested in connection with a federal terror probe was considering an attack on the local LGBTQ community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the teen arrested in connection with a federal terror probe was considering an attack on the local LGBTQ community.

The suspect, Muhyee Ud-Din Abdul-Rahman, who was 17 years old when he was arrested in August 2023, has been moved from juvenile court to adult court.

Bail was set at $5 million, the D.A.'s office said Wednesday.

Muhyee Ud-din Avdul-Rahman

Authorities say Abdul-Rahman was arrested for communicating with the terror group Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ).

KTJ was designated as a global terrorist group in 2022 and is affiliated with al-Qaeda, officials said.

Abdul-Rahman is accused of testing bomb-making materials in his home.

The teen suspect was allegedly sending and receiving media containing terrorist propaganda and also took steps to go overseas for the purpose of joining or supporting the terrorist group.

Investigators say Abdul-Rahman used his cellphone to search for information on possible targets, which included local parades, pride events, and trash can bombs.

"After careful consideration, it was concluded he was at least considering targeting the LGBT community and the Pride Parade. That did not happen," said First Asst. District Attorney Robert Listenbee.

Still, Listenbee said, prosecutors thought it was important to acknowledge that was one of the "intense searches" that occurred.

Action News was there as FBI agents closed off the 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue in the city's Wynnefield section in August of 2023 as part of their investigation.